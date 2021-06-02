Baylor police gets new chief

John Kolinek has been sworn in as the new chief for the Baylor University Police Department, succeeding Brad Wigtil who retired effective May 31.

Chief Wigtil had led the department for six years.

Kolinek has been serving as the assistant chief.

“As the new police chief of the Baylor University Police Department, John Kolinek brings more than 30 years of leadership and law enforcement experience to the University,” said Mark G. Childers, associate vice president of public safety and security for Baylor’s Department of Public Safety.

“Chief Kolinek exemplifies servant leadership, which is evident by his daily commitment and passion for protecting the Baylor University community. John is an exceptional choice for this position and will serve the Department of Public Safety and the Baylor community well.”

A Waco native, Kolinek served in multiple roles with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office for more than 25 years before joining BUPD in 2015 as a captain and later as assistant chief.

Kolinek earned his B.S. in criminal justice from Sam Houston State University. Through his training and years of service, he also obtained a Masters’ Peace Officer Certification.

The Baylor University Police Department has a staff of 63 persons, including 37 police officers, 10 dispatchers, 14 security officers, an administrative manager and a records manager.