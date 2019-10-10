Baylor prepares for annual Homecoming

WACO, Texas – The biggest weekend of the year for Baylor University kicks off Thursday night!

The 111th annual Homecoming Weekend will start with Freshman Mass Meeting, where first year students will learn about Baylor’s campus traditions.

Groups have already begun re-working the center of campus into a stage and fire pit for Friday night’s bonfire and pep rally. This has become a favorite tradition among those who put on the events.

“Every single year it’s always the same. When you’re standing around the bonfire and you see all the families around, just gathered with these, just absolutely amazing, looks on their faces of utter just amazement. It’s really amazing,” says Baylor Chamber Homecoming Chairman C.J. Foster.

The parade will take place Saturday morning, starting downtown at 8:00 a.m. The parade will roll through campus on 5th Street at approximately 8:30 a.m. This provides an opportunity for Baylor and the Waco community to unite.

“You look at the parade and the events on campus, and it sort of really does invite the community in, the Waco community in, as well to be a part of it,” says Director of International Students Scholar Office Mark Bryant.

The parade, featuring student-made floats from myriad organizations, is just the beginning of Homecoming weekend’s pivotal day. The Baylor Bears will take on Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium.