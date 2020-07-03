Baylor president addresses COVID-19 in weekly newsletter

WACO, Texas – The weekly Baylor University newsletter continues to monitor how COVID-19 will affect the upcoming fall semester.

President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone said in the newsletter that in conversations with local public health and government officials, there is a strong collective commitment to taking measures and keeping the Waco community safe.

Baylor’s plans for the fall semester remain unchanged, including the start of the fall semester on August 24th. Revisions to the academic calendar were announced last week – including the elimination of several breaks and ending on-campus instruction prior to Thanksgiving in an effort to limit travel during the semester.

Livingstone says many of the COVID-19 mitigation efforts are dependent on every one of us on a daily basis – and that everyone must social distance regardless. Face masks or other face coverings should be worn when around others, and everyone must practice vigilant handwashing and hygiene.

Livingstone says many of the most commonly asked questions regarding the fall semester will be answered next week. A Facebook Live session with Vice President for Student Life Kevin Jackson has also been scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, at noon. They will discuss student experiences, on-campus housing, move-in and student health for the fall semester.

For more information, you can visit Baylor’s coronavirus website here.

Source: Baylor University