Baylor president addresses fall traditions during COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Baylor University President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone has addressed students, staff and families about how fall traditions will take place during COVID-19.

Dr. Livingstone said in a recent statement that new dates have been set for Family Weekend (September 25 and 26) and Homecoming (October 16 and 17).

Families can join together virtually to enjoy a fun line-up of online events and activities for Family Weekend – including opportunities to enjoy After Dark, hear from faculty, “tailgate,” share a Baylor-themed family meal with a featured speaker, and more. A Family Weekend celebration kit also will be available to support the many activities.

Homecoming will include a mix of online celebrations and scaled-down campus events, including the football game against Oklahoma State. The planning team is working hard to honor this historic tradition with meaningful experiences while balancing the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, the entire Baylor Family, and the Waco community. As more details become available, they will be provided on the websites for both traditions.

Livingstone also went into more detail about fall preparations:

•Last Friday, Provost Brickhouse joined Faculty Senate Chair Matt Cordon for a 90-minute question-and-answer session with about 400 members of the faculty regarding the University’s plans for the fall semester. While focused on the faculty, the session provided a lot more detail into our fall planning.

•With Move2BU starting this weekend, the university has extended its toll-free COVID-19 hotline into Saturday and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Students, parents, faculty and staff can call 888-283-2158 with any questions regarding COVID-19 planning.

•A reminder for students: If you have been unable to obtain your COVID-19 test results before arriving in Waco, please complete and submit the COVID-19 Testing Assistance Form. You will need a Baylor ID to complete the form, which will be reviewed by a Baylor staff member who will respond with further instructions. If you will live off-campus, you still have time to submit the test kit that has been mailed to your home or designated address in advance of the fall semester.

Source: Baylor University