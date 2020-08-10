Baylor President announces University housing safety precautions

WACO, Texas- Baylor University’s President, Linda A. Livingstone, has released the safety guidelines the University will be taking inside on-campus housing.

Enhancements to on-campus housing operations include:

Face coverings required in all residence hall areas, with the exception of the student’s assigned rooms;

required in all residence hall areas, with the exception of the student’s assigned rooms; Social distancing signage posted throughout residence halls to encourage safe social gatherings and interactions in common areas;

posted throughout residence halls to encourage safe social gatherings and interactions in common areas; Occupancy limits on common spaces, such as study lounges, classroom spaces and lobbies;

on common spaces, such as study lounges, classroom spaces and lobbies; Improved indoor air quality byincreasing outside air circulation and the installation of state-of-the-art air filtration technologies like HEPA filters and UV-C light treatments;

byincreasing outside air circulation and the installation of state-of-the-art air filtration technologies like HEPA filters and UV-C light treatments; Regular cleaning and hygiene throughout the residence halls – in line with previously mentioned campuswide sanitization efforts – with three daily disinfections of high-touch areas, including shared restrooms;

throughout the residence halls – in line with previously mentioned campuswide sanitization efforts – with three daily disinfections of high-touch areas, including shared restrooms; Suspending the allowance of overnight guests to reduce extended exposure to individuals from outside the on-campus community; and

the allowance of overnight guests to reduce extended exposure to individuals from outside the on-campus community; and Guests during normal visiting hours must have advance permission from all roommates, suitemates or apartment mates. Each resident may only have one guest at a time and suites with six student residents may not exceed 10 total occupants at one time.

All kitchen, laundry, bathroom and shower spaces will operate as usual under the above guidelines.

In the event that there is a positive test result for an on-campus resident, the student will be temporarily relocated to designated housing off-campus with intentional support offered to the affected students.

Meal delivery for those with meal plans, assistance in contacting faculty, check-ins from the Resident Chaplains and more will be provided by the University.

For those who are believed to have sustained direct exposure to COVID-19, the students will be asked to quarantine to their primary living area, whether that is on or off-campus.

As a reminder, students who are unable to produce a negative COVID-19 test result will not be permitted to move into their residence hall assignment during Move-In, which begins this weekend.