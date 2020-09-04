Baylor President commends students on COVID 19 compliance, says to only use on-campus testing

In a letter to Baylor University students, faculty and staff, President Dr Linda Livingstone all for continued wearing of facemasks, practicing social distancing and following University guidelines and policies during this time of COVID-19.

She did say that for students, they strongly encourage them to utilize the COVID-19 testing resources provided by the University and not seek testing within the Waco community, saying this is important for two reasons: first, local citizens – many of whom are in high-risk groups for the virus – should have priority access to community healthcare testing resources; and second, on-campus testing provides critical data as they track the prevalence of COVID-19 on our campus and within the Baylor Family.

She said she can assure all that Baylor’s COVID-19 tests are extremely fast in comparison to others, and uphold the strictest standards of medical privacy.

Dr. Livingstone also reported that At 6 a.m. Thursday they released “the Men of Martin” from their four-day reside-in-place directive in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases within Martin Hall last week.

Sewage monitoring of the residence halls identified traces of the virus in Collins Hall, and they initiated a target testing initiative of 15% of the residents, in addition to the 5% weekly random sample. This testing data will help determine the next steps as Collins hall is monitored.