Baylor president raises awareness of COVID testing deadlines

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Baylor President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone. (Courtesy: Baylor University)

WACO, Texas – Baylor University President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone is raising awareness of the upcoming deadlines for the COVID-19 test kits.

The email was sent out Tuesday evening, and told students and parents the urgency of receiving and completing COVID-19 test kits in preparation for the fall semester. This is to ensure every student confirms a negative test before returning to campus in order to allow a successful in-person start and completion.

“Test kit addresses” must be verified. There is a step-by-step instructional video of how to change your mailing address in BearWeb at www.baylor.edu/registrar/AddressUpdate.

If students will live on campus: enter the best address for where you will be between August 4 to August 7.

If students will live off campus: enter the best address for where you will be between August 11 to August 14.

The following students will have a separate testing protocol: Community Leaders, Golden Wave members, Louise Herrington School of Nursing students, student-athletes and student volunteers who live off-campus.

As those receive COVID-19 test kits, they will need to immediately complete and return the sample on the same day of its arrival to ensure a timely and accurate test result.

Source: Baylor University

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44