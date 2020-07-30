Baylor president raises awareness of COVID testing deadlines

WACO, Texas – Baylor University President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone is raising awareness of the upcoming deadlines for the COVID-19 test kits.

The email was sent out Tuesday evening, and told students and parents the urgency of receiving and completing COVID-19 test kits in preparation for the fall semester. This is to ensure every student confirms a negative test before returning to campus in order to allow a successful in-person start and completion.

“Test kit addresses” must be verified. There is a step-by-step instructional video of how to change your mailing address in BearWeb at www.baylor.edu/registrar/AddressUpdate.

If students will live on campus: enter the best address for where you will be between August 4 to August 7.

If students will live off campus: enter the best address for where you will be between August 11 to August 14.

The following students will have a separate testing protocol: Community Leaders, Golden Wave members, Louise Herrington School of Nursing students, student-athletes and student volunteers who live off-campus.

As those receive COVID-19 test kits, they will need to immediately complete and return the sample on the same day of its arrival to ensure a timely and accurate test result.

