Baylor president speaks out on death of George Floyd

WACO, Texas – Baylor University President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone is speaking out on the worldwide actions following the death of George Floyd.

Livingstone released the following statement on social media Tuesday afternoon:

“It breaks my heart to live in a world that says a life isn’t valuable based on the color of one’s skin. Students, faculty & staff of color: Know that you are valued & loved… Black lives absolutely matter.

“The events of this past few weeks have filled me with great sorrow over the senseless & inexcusable killing of George Floyd and in remembrance of the terrible deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor & too many other black men, women and children…

“I understand that actions speak louder than words, so today I am announcing these immediate actions to augment the many trainings, dialogues, guest speakers and activities already taking place across our campus:

Required diversity training for all students & faculty/staff, starting this fall.

“Why is this the right thing to do? Our Christian values call us to love & respect one another… Racial justice is not ancillary to BU’s mission; rather, it is part of the mission.

Host a Baylor Conversation Series this summer on our responsibility as Christians regarding race, peace & repentance.

“We strive to…demonstrate mutual respect, objectivity without hostility & an appreciation of others’ experiences while extending the love of Christ.

Continue to strengthen the diversity of our faculty/staff as we attract diverse candidates committed to our mission.

“Representation matters, & we understand we have much progress to make… We are committed to building a faculty that reflects our diverse student body.

Treat all students & faculty/staff with respect & dignity, promote equal opportunities, and prohibit discriminatory practices, including unlawful discrimination, all outlined as part of Baylor’s firm commitment to maintaining an environment where all can thrive.

“The Lord has shown us what is good and what is required of us: ‘To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.’ (Micah 6:8)

“May the Lord grant us peace & justice at home, at Baylor, throughout the nation and among all people.”

Source: Baylor University