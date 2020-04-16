Baylor President talks upcoming events during COVID-19 pandemic

WACO, Texas – Baylor University President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone is informing the public of the latest events throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Livingstone sent out a press release Thursday afternoon. You can read it below:

“Baylor Students, Faculty, Staff and Parents:

“It seems as if good news has been hard to come by for the past month or so, but I have some great news for our undergraduate students with tomorrow’s launch of Baylor’s new Summer of Discovery program. Summer of Discovery brings a collection of course bundles in an online environment to help undergraduate students advance toward their academic goals – and possibly graduate a semester (or two) early. Classes will be taught by Baylor faculty in the supportive Christian environment that is a hallmark of a Baylor education, and students will learn alongside their Baylor peers. And here’s the best part: Take seven hours or more this summer and we will provide a significant tuition discount. For example, students taking 7 to 9 hours can save up to $3,500, while students taking 10+ hours can save up to $6,400. Check your Baylor email tomorrow for more details.

“Some additional information to share with you this week …

I’m deeply grateful to the more than 330 faculty and staff who are personally connecting with our students as volunteer Bear Care Coaches. We understand it’s a challenging time as we have moved course instruction online, and our Bear Care coaches are providing an extra layer of support for around 9,000 students to help them complete the spring semester and the rest of their Baylor journey successfully.

Earlier this week, Waco and McLennan County extended the Shelter in Place order through April 30. You will be glad to know that we are finalizing a process for students to move out of residence halls that honors the Shelter in Place order while protecting the health and safety of those who are still living and working on campus and in the Waco area. Please monitor your Baylor email for more information and remain assured that we are keeping your rooms locked, safe and secure, with Baylor Police patrolling campus 24/7.

Wherever you are around the country and across the globe, the Baylor Family is invited to celebrate two of Baylor’s favorite traditions: Steppin’ Out and Diadeloso. This Saturday’s Steppin’ Out is now the 2020 Steppin’ In Challenge, encouraging all of us to take an active role in service to our communities, even virtually. Need ideas? Here’s a great list of low or no-cost acts of service for Baylor students and for alumni, friends and families. Then on Tuesday, reconnect with your classmates for Diadeloso, hosted virtually this year by the Baylor Chamber of Commerce. You won’t want to miss the First Gent and First Pup BU judging the virtual dog show!

Keep Reading Keep Learning is a campaign that Baylor has created to encourage literacy and support Waco ISD’s program #WacoISDReads. There are a series of videos starting with our own Baylor version of I’m Going On A Bear Hike ! Visit Solid Gold Neighbor on Facebook for weekly video features from Baylor and Waco community leaders – including our own Kim Mulkey – reading favorite children’s stories in both English and Spanish. Join the movement and send a recording to External_Affairs@Baylor.edu. And be on the lookout for a video with my all-time favorite reader, the First Gent!

! Visit Solid Gold Neighbor on Facebook for weekly video features from Baylor and Waco community leaders – including our own Kim Mulkey – reading favorite children’s stories in both English and Spanish. Join the movement and send a recording to External_Affairs@Baylor.edu. And be on the lookout for a video with my all-time favorite reader, the First Gent! To continue to enhance remote learning, teaching and working, Baylor has acquired an enterprise Zoom license, which makes Zoom’s features available using your Bear ID, password and Duo two-factor authentication. If you have an existing Zoom account that uses your Baylor email address, you can join Baylor’s account or transition your account to a new email address.

Baylor’s Centennial Professor Award honors two tenured faculty members with $5,000 for research projects that contribute to the academic life of the University. Congratulations to 2020 Centennial Professors Lisa Shaver, Ph.D., professor of English and director of women’s and gender studies, and Joe C. Yelderman Jr., Ph.D., professor of geosciences and director of The Institute of Ecological, Earth and Environmental Sciences, who will be conducting research for their respective projects on women’s rhetoric and the impact of drought on groundwater in Central Texas.

I hope you will join me next Thursday evening, April 23, for a special Baylor in Washington virtual event titled, “Christian Leadership in a Time of Crisis.” Hosted by John Inazu, J.D., Ph.D., The Sally D. Danforth Distinguished Professor of Law and Religion at Washington University in St. Louis, the discussion with Timothy Dalrymple, Ph.D., President and CEO of Christianity Today, and me will focus on how Christian leaders can navigate the current crisis so that institutions do not only survive, but are prepared to flourish for long into the future. We also will talk about ways Christian institutions can lead with charity, creativity and transformative vision through this crisis. The live stream will begin at 7 p.m., and you can register online.

“Like all businesses, organizations and families across the country, Baylor has some tough financial decisions ahead in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As I announced on Tuesday, we have to identify between $65 million and $80 million in cost reductions that will touch every aspect of the University, including academics, administration, operations and support services, and athletics. Let me assure you, however, that the University continues to be strong and resilient, with a bright future ahead. We will get through this time of uncertainty together, with our focus on Him.”

Source: Baylor University