Baylor president to be inducted into OSU Hall of Fame

STILLWATER, Ok. – The president of Baylor is one of four Oklahoma State University graduates being inducted into the OSU Hall of Fame!

Linda Parrack Livingstone, Ph.D., of Waco, graduated from OSU in 1982 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and Management. She went on to receive a Master’s Degree in Business Administration in 1983 and a Doctorate in Management and Organizational Behavior in 1992.

Induction into the OSU Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed by Oklahoma State University. It recognizes alumni and former students with outstanding lifetime achievements in society and professional life.

During her time at OSU, Livingstone was a member of the Cowgirl Basketball team. She was named a Top Ten Senior, President’s Distinguished Scholar, and Big 8 Scholar Athlete. She was also a member of Phi Kappa Phi and Omicron Delta Kappa.

Livingstone currently serves as the 15th president of Baylor University. As Baylor’s president, she has overseen the development of Baylor’s academic strategic plan, Illuminate, which details Baylor’s pursuit of becoming a preeminent Christian research university.

She previously served as Dean and Professor of Management at The George Washington University School of Business, as Dean and Professor of Management at Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and Management, and as a tenured faculty member and Associate Dean of Graduate Programs at Baylor’s Hankamer School of Business.

Livingstone was inducted into the Spears School of Business Hall of Fame in 2013 and received its first Outstanding Ph.D. Award. She currently resides in Waco, Texas with her husband, Brad. They have one daughter, Shelby. Livingstone is a life member of the OSU Alumni Association.

The OSU Alumni Association is hosting the induction ceremony Friday, Feb. 7, at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center. This year’s other inductees include Bruce T. Benbrook, Dr. Claud D. Evans and Neal L. Patterson.

Source: Oklahoma State University