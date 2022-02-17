WACO, Texas – The tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border are at an all time high.

President Biden is warning the nation that Russia could invade Ukraine within days. This comes as NATO allies accuse Russia of misleading the world with disinformation by saying its troops are returning to base.

FOX 44’s Adam Hooper touched base with Baylor University Political Science Professor Sergiy Kudelia about the recent developments on the Russia-Ukraine border.

“It does not seem like the diplomatic process will progress and go forward. There are signs that Putin is willing to wait some time and see how diplomatic process will play out. But clearly this is a question of weeks, nor the question of months. Russians are clearly very impatient. They’re not willing to wait for a long period of time for the resolution of that diplomatic process. So most likely, what we are seeing is an attempt to placate the Western public opinion, demonstrate that the Russian side is interested in this and that the only way in which conflict may happen is because of aggressive actions on the part of the West. And that is in fact what they are accusing Western leaders all they are accusing them of plotting some kind of an attack on Russia through the proxy of the Ukrainian using the proxy of the Ukrainian forces.”

You can watch our full interview below.