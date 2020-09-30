Baylor Professors Weigh-In On Trump- Biden Showdown

WACO, Texas – The first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden may be the one most talked about.

“Folks have used words like ‘vicious.’ ‘It was a train wreck.’ ‘It was a hot mess.’ And I would tend to agree,” said Matthew Gerber.

Gerber is a debate coach at Baylor University, and said Tuesday night’s event was far from traditional.

“In a typical debate, candidates would strive for a more civil tone. They would be nicer to each other. They would allow each other to have equal amount of speech time and screen time,” Gerber added.

Instead, it was a series of interruptions and name-calling between President Trump and Joe Biden.

“That’s not how we teach debates at the high school level. Certainly not at the college level. We teach our students to respect their opponents and stick to the policy issues,” Gerber continued.

Experts say it lacked substance for undecided voters.

“I don’t think if you were truly an undecided voter, I don’t think you learned much of either of the candidates,” said Patrick Flavin, a Baylor University professor.

As for the next debate, Gerber hopes there will be changes.

“It would’ve been useful if the moderator would’ve had a way to stick to the time constraints. Maybe an ‘off button’ or ‘mute button,'” he added.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said it will be making changes to the format of future debates. However, the commission did not specify what those changes will be.

The next debate is scheduled for October 15th in Miami.