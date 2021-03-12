Baylor raising awareness of off-campus vehicle burglaries

WACO, Texas – The Baylor University Police Department has received information from the Waco Police Department about several Burglary of Motor Vehicles occurring off-campus in the neighborhoods near campus over the last week.

In most of these cases, the suspect(s) checked the vehicles to determine if they were unlocked. If so, they enter the unlocked vehicle and removed any items of value.

The safety recommendations below can help you protect your vehicles and valuables:

1. Without exception, always lock your vehicle and close the windows, regardless of the duration of your anticipated stay at any location.

2. Leave nothing of value in the passenger compartment. Place valuable items in your trunk. If you do not have a trunk, take your valuables with you.

3. Never leave your keys in your car.

All students, faculty and staff are encouraged to be alert and cautious of their surroundings on and away from campus. In any active emergency, or if you see suspicious activity on or adjacent to campus, immediately report the incident to BUPD at 254-710-2222 or 9-1-1, or by using the BU Campus Guardian smartphone app.

Source: Baylor University Department of Public Safety