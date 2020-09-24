Baylor ranked high for “student engagement”

The Wall Street Journal/ Times Higher Education College rankings has ranked Baylor University Number 5 nationally in the category of engagement, which measures how well a univerity “informs, inspires and challenges” students.

Baylor also earned top ranking of the Big 12 universities in the engagement classification of rankings.

A statement issued by baylor said the ranking designed to “answer the questions that matter most to students and their families when making one of the most important decisions of their lives: who to trust with their education.”

Measures of engagement include:

· The extent that the college or university supports critical thinking, such as developing new concepts or evaluating different points of view

· The extent that the teaching supports reflection on, or making connections among, the things that the student has learned, such as combining ideas from different lessons to complete a task

· The extent to which the teaching supports application of student’s learning to the real world, such as taking study excursions to see concepts in action

· The extent to which the college challenges the student, such as presenting new ways of thinking to challenge assumptions or values