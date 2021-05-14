Baylor reaches billion dollar milestone in fundraising

Baylor University has announced that its Give Light fundraising campaign has reached a $1 Billion milestone.

It was a leadership gift to the Baylor Basketball Pavilion from Paula Hurd that helped them reach that magic number.

The gift will be recognized through the naming of the facility the Mark and Paula Hurd Basketball Pavilion.

The statement from the university said the $7 million gift marks significant progress in fundraising for the Baylor Basketball Pavilion, which will serve as the new home for Baylor’s men’s and women’s basketball programs. The Pavilion is one of the priority capital projects within the $1.1 billion Give Light Campaign, which aims to create endowment and infrastructure to support Baylor’s aspirations of becoming a top-tier research university.

“We are truly grateful for Paula’s continued commitment to Baylor University and our vision for building toward Baylor’s future,” said Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D.

“Three years ago, Baylor University announced Mark and Paula’s leadership through a gift naming the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center, which effectively launched the public phase of fundraising for the Give Light Campaign. We are truly honored that the Hurd family’s generosity once again marks a significant milestone of $1 billion raised through the campaign. I am grateful for the Hurd family’s generous gift that is helping once again to ensure we have top-tier resources and facilities for our students and the Baylor Family.”

“The Baylor Basketball Pavilion will be a destination for the Baylor Family, and my family is proud to be able to contribute to this project,” Paula Hurd said. “Mark was a tennis student-athlete at Baylor, and the experience and discipline he gained from his time as a Baylor Bear shaped the way that he approached his career and led in the corporate world. We are excited to watch Baylor play in this beautiful new space, and we hope that they experience that same supportive, enriching environment. We hope that legacy continues.”