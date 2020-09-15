Baylor reaches several enrollment milestones in fall 2020

WACO, Texas – Despite the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19 for universities throughout the country, Baylor University has achieved several enrollment milestones this fall.

This includes enrolling the largest freshman class in the institution’s history, along with record numbers of undergraduate and graduate and professional education students. Baylor’s fall-to-fall undergraduate retention also increased to an all-time high, according to official 12th class day statistics from Baylor’s Office of Institutional Research and Testing.

In addition to maintaining its top academic quality, the fall 2020 freshman class of 3,731 students surpassed the previous largest first-year class of 3,625 students in fall 2014. This year’s freshman class also is the University’s most diverse freshman class with minority enrollment increasing to 38 percent and out-of-state freshman enrollment rising to nearly 40 percent.

Overall, Baylor officially enrolled 19,297 students this fall, with undergraduate enrollment increasing to 14,399 students, although this number will continue to remain steady according to the University’s strategic enrollment plans. Enrollment in Baylor’s expanding graduate and professional programs rose 24 percent to 4,898 students. Included in this total are 2,010 students enrolled in Baylor’s various online graduate professional education programs.

In addition, Baylor’s overall student body is the most diverse ever at the University, with overall minority enrollment rising to 37.9 percent and out-of-state enrollment up to 38 percent.

Other preliminary statistics involved the University’s retention and graduation rates:

• The retention rate among all Baylor undergraduates from fall 2019 to fall 2020 jumped nearly one point to 92.5 percent, which remains the highest ever at the University.

• The four-year graduation rate among the fall 2016 cohort stood at 68.1 percent, while the six-year graduation rate for the fall 2014 cohort increased to 79.3 percent.

Source: Baylor University