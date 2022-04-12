WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor University has announced a $3 million gift from Jim and Sharon Harrod of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, establishing an endowed faculty chair position to support exceptional scholarship and transformational learning within the Honors College, and the study of great thinkers who have stood at the intersection of the Christian faith and culture at large.

The Jim and Sharon Harrod Endowed Chair of Christian Thought supports the Human Flourishing, Leadership and Ethics initiative within Illuminate, the University’s strategic plan, and will qualify for matching support through the Give Light Campaign’s Illuminate Chair Matching Program.

The Jim and Sharon Harrod Endowed Chair of Christian Thought will be used to attract, retain and support a distinguished Christian scholar who will promote deep study of the relationship between faith and knowledge, while fostering rich avenues for transformational learning among Baylor’s students within the Honors College. The Harrod Chair will also help ensure Baylor is a national leader in dialogue concerning the intersection of faith and learning in higher education.

Jim and Sharon Harrod chose to create enduring support through The Harrod Chair based upon their belief that a college education should offer a Christian dimension to learning. The Harrods chose Baylor for this endowment after experiencing the University’s approach to Christian higher education through their daughters, Kelly Woods (B.A. ’90) and Mary Kate Garrison (B.A. ’94, M.A. ’98), and son-in-law, Will Woods (B.B.A. ’94, J.D. ’98). Their grandson, Ben Woods, is currently enrolled in the Class of 2026.

For the Harrods, their vision for the chair is summed up in a quote by British author and theologian C.S. Lewis: “An appetite for knowledge and beauty exists in the human mind and God makes no appetite in vain. We can therefore pursue knowledge as such, and beauty as such, in the sure confidence that by doing so we are either advancing to the vision of God ourselves or indirectly helping others to do so.”

Baylor publicly launched the Give Light campaign on November 1, 2018. To date, the campaign has raised $1.14 billion. The Campaign has seen 80,384 alumni, parents and friends give to the University’s priorities, as well as establishing 671 endowed scholarships and 34 endowed faculty positions.

