WACO, Texas – Baylor University has been recognized for their 175 years to Christian higher education.

Monday is Texas Baptists Institutional Legacy Day, where the Baptist General Convention of Texas recognized Baylor during a special worship service at historic Anderson Baptist Church in Anderson, Texas.

Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas, through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating university in Texas.

Source: Baylor University