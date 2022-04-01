WACO, Texas – Baylor University is once again joining universities and communities around the country to increase public awareness and prevention education about sexual assault and interpersonal violence during Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM).

Throughout April, the university is providing opportunities for students, faculty and staff to join in the events and awareness activities which bring attention to things each person can do to foster a safe and healthy campus, prevent acts of sexual violence and support those who experience it, and treat all members of the campus community with dignity and respect.

SAAM Schedule of Events

Wednesday, April 6:

Speaker Brittany Piper, “A Survivor’s Perspective,” 6:00 p.m., Bennett Auditorium

As a sexual assault survivor and women’s studies scholar, Piper uses her trauma and prevention expertise to educate communities and organizations about the many perspectives of sexual violence prevention and recovery. Her personal and moving story – blended with a non-judgmental and healthy dialogue about rape, compelling research and interactive activities – offers a meaningful picture of the realities of the toxic culture in which we live. Participants will leave feeling empowered to not only prevent sexual violence in their communities, but to be a pillar of strength for the survivors around them.

Monday, April 11:

Screening of the documentary “Athlete A,” 6:00 p.m., Bennett Auditorium

Maggie Nichols devoted most of her life to being on the U.S. national gymnastics team. Like other Olympic hopefuls, she’d given up almost everything to achieve this goal. Her dream was shattered after she reported being sexually abused by USA Gymnastics’ (USAG) team doctor Larry Nassar, the alleged caring physician and pillar of his suburban community. “Athlete A” spotlights the horrific sexual abuse of hundreds of young athletes by Nassar and shines an even brighter light on the team of individuals working to hold USA Gymnastics and Nassar accountable.

Tuesday, April 12:

Wear Teal Tuesday, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Fountain Mall

The Baylor community is encouraged to recognize SAAM and show support for survivors of sexual harassment and abuse by wearing teal – the color of sexual violence prevention – throughout the day. The event offers a chance to learn about the resources available and options for support through the Equity Office. Refreshments will be provided by Waco Cha.

Wednesday, April 13:

Campus Lights Shine Teal for SAAM

The Baylor campus will be lit teal in support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Wednesday, April 20:

Olympian and Speaker Maggie Nichols, 6:00 p.m., Foster Campus for Business and Innovation, McClinton Auditorium

Born in Little Canada, New Mexico, Nichols fell in love with gymnastics at just three years old. At 14, she joined the U.S. National Team and traveled the world competing – becoming a top contender for the 2016 Olympics.

The popular documentary, “Athlete A,” details her journey of reporting misconduct and sexual abuse from her Olympic team doctor, Larry Nasser. Sharing her experience alongside other survivors, Nichols continues to advocate, speak out and discuss the abuse that was ongoing in the Olympic teams. After leaving the elite gymnastics world in 2016, she joined the University of Oklahoma to compete in the NCAA. Today, she is a student assistant coach for Oklahoma and is pursuing her master’s in adult and higher education, hoping to become a university athletic director.

Passionate about sharing her story, she continues to empower her audience – both athletes and non-athletes alike – and inspire those around her.

Wednesday, April 27:

National Denim Day is an opportunity to join others across the country in support of sexual assault awareness and survivors of sexual assault.

Participants are encouraged to share photos on Instagram using #DenimDay and tagging @BU_Equity. Denim Day was established in 1999 in response to a judge’s ruling that a survivor could not have been assaulted since she was wearing tight jeans. The day has been set aside in solidarity for survivors and in effort to shift misconceptions surrounding sexual assault.

Additional Event Date/Time to Be Announced

Move It Monday at Cycle Bar

Central Texas Marketplace

Date/time TBA

Open to all experience levels, participants in Move It Monday at Waco CycleBar can learn more about sexual assault prevention, how to support others and resources available through Baylor’s Equity Office. Please bring a donation of a stuffed animal for the Waco Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children.

For updates and announcements as the month progresses, you can follow @Baylor on Twitter.

For more information on events or resources, email Title_IX@baylor.edu, call 254-710-8454 or visit baylor.edu/equity.

Report instances of sexual or interpersonal misconduct by contacting the Equity, Civil Rights, and Title IX Office by calling 254-710-8454, or submitting a report through baylor.edu/reportit. Title IX also can be reached by email at TitleIX_Coordinator@baylor.edu.