Baylor regents affirm five year plan, hiring more faculty, 3% tuition increase but reduced seminary tuition

During their Fall meeting, the Baylor University Board of Regents affirmed the framework for the next five years of their strategic plan, approved hiring 100 more faculty members and reducing the tuition for the Truett Seminary and holding steady the Law School tuition.

The strategic plan, known as ” Illuminate”, is designed to move the University forward to be the preeminent Christian research university.

The key elements for the next five years for ” Illuminate” are:

Hiring 20 new faculty annually (100 total) in support of Illuminate, providing required start-up, labs, equipment and support for success, and continuing investments in engineering and computer science,

Improving the residential campus experience by completing the renovation plan for the Baylor residence halls, including Collins Hall in 2022-2023 and Memorial/Alexander halls in 2023-2024, followed by renovation of Allen-Dawson and Kokernot halls,

Creating a new common space for the Honors College as well as completing renovations required to create a unified home for the college,

Completing the $1.1 billion Give Light comprehensive philanthropic campaign that undergirds Illuminate and impacts every aspect of campus life, and launching the Illuminate Academic Challenge, building on the Baylor Academic Challenge that created 14 new endowed faculty chairs,

Completing athletics capital projects for Baylor’s football and men’s and women’s basketball teams, and

Ensuring the ongoing financial strength, flexibility and long-term viability of the University.

The Board also approved a 3% tuition increase for the 2022-2023 academic year, as well increases in room and board at 2% and 3% respectively.

The Board approved a reduction in tuition for students at Baylor’s George W. Truett Theological

Effective June 1, 2022, tuition for the 2022-2023 academic year at Truett Seminary will be reduced from $1,071 per credit hour to $690 per credit hour. The change follows last year’s removal of the student fee and demonstrates the continued commitment of Baylor and Truett Seminary to the University’s Christian mission by making theological and ministerial education affordable and accessible.

The tuition and fees for Baylor Law School will remain unchanged for the upcoming academic year.