Baylor releases health update on Lady for her 18th birthday

Baylor mascot Lady.

WACO, Texas – Baylor mascot Lady underwent treatment late last year for a mass found on her chest.

Lady’s last scan during her tomotherapy showed no addition growth, which means the mass is still so small that it does not impact her well-being.

The university says Lady is back up to her normal energy, movement, and spunk! She has returned to exploring, reaching tall places, walking on her hind legs, eating honey, and snuggling with her sister regularly.

This is some great news to share on Lady’s 18th birthday! Happy birthday, Lady!

Source: Baylor University

