Baylor requiring students to test negative for COVID-19 before spring semester

WACO, Texas – Baylor University is requiring a negative COVID-19 test of all students before returning to Waco for the spring 2021 semester.

The semester is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Pre-arrival testing and regular testing throughout the semester will open up the potential to host more in-person events and activities in the spring.

Baylor reports its pre-semester testing process has improved significantly since the fall. Everlywell has created a Baylor-specific portal to allow people to order test kits directly from Everlywell and have it sent to preferred addresses.

The university says to order test kits immediately. If you live in the Waco area, you need to take and submit your Everlywell test kit between Monday, January 4th and Friday, January 8th.

To request your COVID-19 test kit, Baylor says need you to follow these six simple steps:

Visit baylor.everlywell.com. Input the organization invitation code: Provided via email Input your name, date of birth, Baylor email address and your 9-digit Baylor Student ID number. Review the information about the Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit that you will be receiving. Enter your shipping and contact information (where you will be during the holiday break), including your cellphone number. This will allow you to receive text updates on the status of your kit directly from Everlywell. Review the shipping information and place your order.

Due to the holiday season, there may be shipping delays. It is urged for people to not take tests until three to five days before you plan to return to Waco in January.

For more information, you can go here.

Source: Baylor University