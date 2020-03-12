Baylor restricts home game attendance

WACO, Texas- Baylor Athletics will be restricting the audience at home events.

Baylor stated, “Out of an abundance of caution against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Baylor Athletics will conduct all scheduled home contests now through April 5, with limited attendance. Only teams, essential personnel, limited family members, and credentialed media will be permitted admission.

This decision comes based on guidance from the Big 12 Conference and NCAA and in conjunction with the University’s recent decision to extend spring break by one week and to shift to online courses through April 3.

These restrictions will take effect beginning with Friday’s Baylor Baseball game vs. Grand Canyon at 6:30 p.m. CT.”