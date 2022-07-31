LUBBOCK, TX (FOX 44) — Rivalry games always add a little something extra in college football and the rivalry between Texas Tech and Baylor is no different.

The Bears took a 27-24 victory over Texas Tech last year after Jonathan Garibay’s 53-yard field goal to tie faded wide left as time expired.

The Red Raiders lead the all-time series against the Bears 38-37-1, but Baylor could tie it up with a win this year.

In order to do so, the Bears have to get through former linebackers coach Joey McGuire, who took the Texas Tech head coaching job in November.

“I can’t thank that [Baylor] fan base and that university enough,” McGuire said. “I loved those guys. But this opportunity at Texas Tech, there was no way I could pass it up.”

The Red Raiders threw for only 257 passing yards per game last season, their worst season airing the ball out since 1999. However, a starting quarterback has not been announced.

“I mean, we have a three horse race in this quarterback competition,” McGuire said at Big 12 Media Days. “I’ve told everybody in Lubbock and our fan base, we’re not going to rotate quarterbacks, but you’re going to see packages with possibly all three of them.”