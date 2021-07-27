Baylor Scott and White Health – Temple postpones elective surgeries

TEMPLE, Texas – Baylor Scott and White Health – Temple is rescheduling non-emergency surgeries as numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The hospital says the appointments for elective surgeries are being delayed because they simply do not have enough recovery beds for everyone. They say the majority of the patients getting treatment for COVID-19 infections are not vaccinated and recommend for everyone to receive their vaccines.

In a statement to FOX 44, Baylor Scott and White Health says, “While the vast majority of our patients are receiving care unrelated to COVID-19, we are carefully evaluating our capacity daily and are working with patients and physicians to reschedule non-emergent procedures in order to continue ensuring our hospitals are ready for those who need care most during this time.

