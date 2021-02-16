Baylor Scott and White – Hillcrest requesting meal donations for team members

Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest is currently housing not only patients, but also staff who are staying on-site to ensure they continue to provide the best patient care.

Due to the added staff on-site, they are anticipating an excess of 250 additional meals per day needed. Due to the delay of their delivery trucks, they are asking for your help to feed team members.

If any local restaurants or community partners have an overage of food they cannot sell in time, or which would otherwise soon go to waste due to power outages and would be willing to help BSW, they say they would be extremely grateful.

Right now BSW is asking for:

Pre-packed or prepared meals that staff can easily take back to their units

Bottled water or other bottled drinks (juices, etc.)

Grab and go snacks – granola bars, peanut butter crackers, etc.

If donations can safely be brought to their main hospital, the back Emergency Department entrance is the most easily accessible place. If not, community volunteers can come to you.

The best point of contact to coordinate with is the house supervisor, who is on-site 24/7. They can be reached at 254-202-1170.

Source: Baylor Scott and White Health