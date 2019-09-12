Baylor Scott and White Warriors Research Institute gets grant to help vets

The Warrior Research Institute at Baylor Scott & White is getting a half million dollar grant to help expand evidence-based mental health treatment to Texas veterans and their families.

The money is coming from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veteran’s Assistance.

The treatment is available at no cost to veterans and family members regardless of discharge status.

“We are honored that the Texas Veterans Commission chose to support these convenient, effective treatments for veterans and veteran family members,” said Suzy Gulliver, PhD, Warriors Research Institute director.

“Now veterans and their family members across the entire state will have additional access to these mental health services.”

The Statewide Evidence-Based Telehealth Treatment will build on the success of Vet PaTHs, a pilot program which focused on peer support and telehealth for Central Texas veterans.

Now statewide, this program will deliver high-quality, accessible treatment to more veterans and their family members who are dealing with post-traumatic stress syndrome and other mental health challenges.

Through a telehealth clinic, participants can speak directly with providers via live video conferencing on computers or mobile devices.

The program is administered by clinicians who have had military and veteran cultural awareness training, including consultations with an experienced war veteran and licensed mental health professional.

Warriors Research Institute, a Baylor Scott & White Research Institute center, strives to improve the quality of care available to military veterans and emergency responders via a program of scientific inquiry.

In addition to providing and evaluating state-of-the-art experimental treatments for those suffering the effects of toxic or traumatic work events, the Warriors Research Institute team trains future generations of treatment providers in evolving evidence-based care.

For more than a decade, the Warriors Research Institute team has been involved in a wide array of empirical research studies and clinical programs.