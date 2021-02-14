Baylor Scott & White and McLane Children’s clinics move to virtual care in Bell County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bswh_mclane_childrens_20150327022918

Baylor Scott and White and McLane Children’s clinics in Bell County will provide care virtually on Monday because of the severe winter weather.

All drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will also be closed on Monday because of the inclement weather.

The hospitals will remain open, despite the snow and ice.

In-person appointments will be rescheduled or converted to virtual visits where appropriate. Appointments that cannot be conducted virtually will be rescheduled, including non-urgent diagnostic imaging (radiology), laboratory appointments, and others.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected