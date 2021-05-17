Baylor Scott & White Blood Center – Temple in need of all blood types

TEMPLE, Texas – Baylor Scott & White Blood Center – Temple is urgently asking for all blood types to make donation appointments.

The medical center is consistently booking 60 percent appointments fewer than normal. To keep blood and platelet inventory stable, existing donors and those interested in donating for the first time are asked to visit BSWBLOOD.com or call 254-724-4367 to request an appointment.

If you don’t know your blood type, the blood center can tell you during your registration session. If you successfully complete your blood donation, you will be gifted a seasonal shirt.

Source: Baylor Scott & White Blood Center – Temple