TEMPLE, Texas – The recent Texas snow storm has severely impacted the ability of Baylor Scott & White Blood Center – Temple to keep blood and platelet inventory stable.

The medical center is in urgent need of all Type A and O red blood cells and platelets.

Interested donors can sign up for an appointment at BSWBLOOD.com or call 254-724-4367 to request an appointment.

Source: Baylor Scott and White Health – Temple