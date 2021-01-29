Baylor Scott & White Health announcing layoffs to cut costs

WACO, Texas – Baylor Scott & White Health has announced they will be contracting out several hundred jobs.

According to a statement released by the hospital group, two-thirds of those employees affected will be moving to contract work.

The statement goes on to say these employees will continue doing a job similar to the one they are doing now – but for a new company.

The statement says in part, “Our goal is that every employee involved with this transition will be offered a comparable employment option, inside or outside the health system, and no one will miss a paycheck because of this transition.“

For the remaining one-third, Baylor Scott & White says they will be working to offer various opportunities – including re-training programs which will qualify employees for patient-facing roles within the company.

Baylor Scott & White will also be offering career support services, which will help employees within the company or outside of it.

Back in May, Baylor Scott & White announced layoffs because the COVID-19 pandemic limited its ability to take in patients. Those layoffs affected 1,200 people.

Baylor Scott & White released the following statement to FOX44:

“Core to our mission—both today and in the future—is caring for patients, and as a not-for-profit health system, we are continuously looking for ways to reduce costs and increase access to high-quality, affordable healthcare for Texans.

We take a long-term view of the challenges in healthcare. It has been reinforced for us during the pandemic that being continually ready for whatever happens is a core obligation that each health system has to the communities it serves.

To make an even greater investment in frontline care, we are sharing a plan to begin contracting a portion of services currently performed by five departments, including Revenue Cycle, Health Information Management, IS, Finance, and Analytics. These back-office functions, while important to our operations, can often be provided at a lower cost if we partner with best-in-class providers.

Our goal is that every employee involved with this transition will be offered a comparable employment option, inside or outside the health system, and no one will miss a paycheck because of this transition.

Nearly two-thirds of the involved employees will transition to work for the new service providers, doing a similar job they do today, but for a new company.

For the other one-third, our team of recruiters and HR professionals will work one-on-one with each individual to offer various opportunities, including:

Re-training programs that provide additional skills to employees, qualifying them for much-needed patient-facing roles within Baylor Scott & White.

Career support services to help employees secure comparable job offers both inside and outside Baylor Scott & White through career coaching, resume workshops and other support services.

We are confident that these partner relationships will achieve the goal of increasing our focus on patient care . We currently have more than 2,800 open clinical positions. We hope to retrain some of our back office employees so they can qualify for these patient facing positions we have available.

If there was ever a time that proved the importance of quality healthcare in a community, it has been the last 11 months as we have battled the pandemic. We have never been more committed to the communities we serve.”