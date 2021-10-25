Baylor Scott & White Health extends COVID-19 vaccination deadline for employees

WACO, Texas – Baylor Scott & White Health has decided to extend its employee and provider vaccination deadline.
Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest sent FOX 44 the following statement on Monday afternoon:
“We remain committed to protecting patients, colleagues and communities through our fully vaccinated workforce policy. As of Oct.13, 99% of our workforce is now in compliance. We are focused on closing the gap and have decided to extend the employee and provider vaccination deadline to Nov. 15.”– Megan Snipes, Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest Sr Marketing & Public Relations Consultant
Source: Baylor Scott & White Health