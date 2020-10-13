LIVE NOW /
Baylor Scott & White Health hosting drive-thru flu clinics

Local News
CENTRAL TEXAS – As the flu season begins, and with the ongoing presence of COVID-19, Baylor Scott & White Health will host its annual Drive-Thru Flu Clinics in Central Texas to provide a safe and convenient option for families to get their vaccination.

With six years of experience in offering drive-thru flu vaccinations, more than ten Baylor Scott & White locations across Central Texas will deliver flu shots while patients remain in their vehicles. For convenience, nurses approach each vehicle to complete registration and administer the shots to eligible family members. New patients are welcome, and all forms of payment will be accepted.

The clinics will be taking place October 17 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Baylor Scott & White Sports and Orthopedic Center
140 Hillcrest Medical Blvd
Waco, Texas 76712

Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s
1901 SW HK Dodgen Loop
Temple, Texas 76502

Killeen ISD – Leo Buckley Stadium
500 N. 38th Street
Killeen, Texas 76543

