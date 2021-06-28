Baylor Scott & White Health raising awareness of critical need for blood donations

TEMPLE, Texas – Baylor Scott & White Blood Center – Temple has a critical need for type O and all other life-saving blood products.

This comes due to increased demand, fewer donations and a national blood shortage.

The company says blood shortages can have a significant impact on patient care. The Blood Center on the Temple campus is its primary source of blood to ensure patients impacted by trauma, undergoing medical procedures and who are fighting cancer can continue to receive life-saving help.

Blood donations made at Baylor Scott & White Blood Center – Temple are directly delivered to patients, to Baylor Scott & White facilities system-wide, and to the company’s neighboring partners in health.

If you would like to donate some blood, you can schedule an appointment to help replenish the blood inventory. There are mobile blood drives available, or you can schedule an appointment at the Blood Center, which will remain open on Monday, July 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to accommodate donors.

You can go to BSWBlood.com, or call 254-724-4376 for operational hours and more information.

Source: Baylor Scott & White Health