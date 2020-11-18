Baylor Scott & White Health to open medical college campus in Temple

A new Baylor College of Medicine campus is in the planning stages in Temple.

Baylor Scott & White and Baylor College of Medicine announced this week it will develop a four-year regional medical school campus.

The first class will start in the Fall of 2023 with 40 students, and will increase by forty over the following four years.

Students will receive training in the state-of-the-art facilities at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple. The new medical school campus will expand Baylor College of Medicine’s total enrollment from 186 to 226 students per class.

The regional medical school campus in Temple will be overseen by The Baylor College of Medicine School of Medicine Dean will oversee the Temple campus.

Baylor College of Medicine faculty members will teach the students, who will be recruited mostly from Texas residents.

Baylor Scott & White also announced it is expanding its partnership with Texas A&M Health. The plan is to increase student levels at the Texas A&M Health Dallas from 200 students to more than 300.

Most of those students will be in Dallas, but some will be at satellite campuses in Bryan/College Station, Houston, and Austin/Round Rock.