WACO, Texas – Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Hillcrest is happy to announce the birth of its first baby of 2020.

Makai Deshon Parker arrived Wednesday afternoon at 12:50 p.m. weighing in at seven pounds, five ounces and measured 19 inches.

The proud parents are Shana Perez and Michael Parker from Waco, Texas. Congratulations from all of us at FOX44!

Source: Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest