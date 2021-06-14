Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest expanding

WACO, Texas – Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest has announced the completion of a $10 million, 15,000-sq.-ft. expansion.

This will add to the inpatient care available to the Central Texas area. The 24-bed transitional care unit will increase the number of beds in the hospital from 236 to 260. It will open Monday, June 14.

The new unit is a progressive care unit (PCU) which will allow the medical center team to care for more patients who need intermediate care after surgery, an emergency department visit or time in the intensive care unit (ICU).

For example, patients recovering from a cardiac catheterization procedure or major plastic reconstruction surgery may benefit from close monitoring in the PCU. Private rooms with specialized cardiac monitoring capabilities and high-tech features are designed to add a vital piece to the continuum of care in place at the medical center.

Source: Baylor Scott and White Health