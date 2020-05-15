Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest President stepping down in July

The president of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest announced he is retiring July 3rd, after more than 30 years in healthcare.

Glenn Robinson joined Baylor Scott & White in 2007, after serving as the CEO for Mary Black Health System in South Carolina.

He first became interested in the healthcare industry after working as a television reporter in Alabama, where he followed the medical journey of a special needs child.

After retiring, Robinson plans to spend more time with his family, specifically his grandchildren Annie, Caden, Colt, Elijah, and Pierce.

