Baylor Scott & White is cutting 100 positions

Baylor Scott & White announced Wednesday plans to eliminate 100 positions in its financial department.

Some of the people affected will be offered jobs with a third-party vendor, according to company. Baylor Scott & White says it is still retaining roughly 66% of its corporate finance department.

The job cuts is latest effort to reduce costs while providing affordable and quality healthcare for patients and members, according to the health group.

While these cuts are being made, Baylor Scott & White says it have 2,000 open clinical positions. Those jobs are for frontline workers, such as doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and many others.