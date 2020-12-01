Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple performs 1,000th HoLEP procedure

TEMPLE, Texas – In mid-October, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple conducted its 1,000th holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP), which is a minimally-invasive procedure addressing benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

BPH can prevent the bladder from emptying properly, and could lead to kidney damage or failure. It also impacts quality of life in about one third of men older than 50 years old.

The 1,000th procedure marks a major milestone in the program’s five-year history. Since September 2015, Baylor Scott & White – Temple has averaged almost 200 HoLEP procedures a year – one of the highest volumes among U.S. medical centers and the highest in Texas.

The hospital’s program draws patients from throughout the region – including from Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Conroe, Bryan, Lubbock, Abilene, and from as far as Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Illinois.

After the procedure, 99 percent of patients stayed in the hospital less than 24 hours. Patients experienced a success rate of relieving urinary retention of 99.7 percent, an incontinence rate of less than one percent, a blood transfusion rate less than two percent, and a complication rate of less than two percent.

The division of urology at Baylor Scott & White – Temple is staffed by board-certified urologists on the medical staff who provide advanced services for evaluation, consultation and medical and surgical treatment of urologic disorders. The team is also involved in research and ongoing clinical trials to bring new treatments to the forefront. In addition to conducting clinical research, the program provides training for urology residents to make this procedure more readily available in the United States.

The program continues to grow through research collaboration with other medical institutions to share best practices to improve outcomes. For more information, visit HoLEP at Baylor Scott & White.

Source: Baylor Scott and White