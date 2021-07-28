Baylor Scott & White sets deadline for COVID-19 vaccinations

Baylor Scott & White Health released a statement Wednesday concerning the fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health group is requiring all employees, providers, volunteers, vendors, students, and contract staff to be fully vaccinated by October 1, 2021. That means each person must receive both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by that date.

BSWH says it made the decision because of the surge in Delta variant cases and the start of the flu season.

People who don’t want to get the vaccine must request and receive an exemption.

BSWH says the Delta variant is the most contagious and dangerous strain seen to date, leading to exponentially increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization. The overwhelming majority of these cases are among the unvaccinated.

Baylor Scott & White includes 52 hospitals, more than 800 patient care sites, more than 7,300 active physicians, over 49,000 employees, according to its website.