Baylor Scott & White Taking Extra Precautions Amid Outbreak

Waco,TX- Baylor Scott & White Health announced that they would be implementing new precautions in light of the coronavirus.

On Saturday, Scott & White announced that they will be implementing a new visitor policies to protect against the spread of COVID19. The new regulations as displayed on Baylor Scott & White Health’s website are as follows.

“Beginning Monday, March 16, at 8 a.m., visitors and patients will use designated entrances and be screened upon arrival.

Screening at entry points

Visitors will undergo a short screening at the designated entry points. This screening is based on CDC guidelines for identifying respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus (COVID-19). Patients will continue to be screened at registration.

If a visitor answers “yes” to any of the questions below, our team will ask if they need medical assistance. If yes, we will transport the visitor to the ED. If no, we will kindly ask that they return home and contact their primary care provider.

Screening questions:

· “Have you felt feverish or experienced respiratory symptoms such as a cough or shortness of breath?”

· “Within the past 14 days, have you traveled to countries that are on travel restriction, including China, Iran, South Korea or most of Europe*?”

· “Have you been in contact with someone who has, or is suspected to have, COVID-19?”

Visitor guidance​

We are also limiting visitors to the following:

· Two visitors per patient during visiting hours

· We have temporarily suspended entry of those under the age of 16

· Waiting rooms will be closed to large groups”