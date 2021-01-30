Baylor Scott & White to work with McLennan County at Vaccination hub

Waco, tx- Baylor Scott & White has announced that they will be working with the McLennan County Public Health District to provide COVID vaccination to McLennan County residents.

In a statement released this morning, Baylor Scott & White said that the will be joining the Health District’s vaccination hub at the Waco Convention Center starting this weekend

“Baylor Scott & White Health is working collaboratively with community leaders to administer vaccines as doses become available, and we are working with the state to expand to reach more Texans. Beginning this weekend, Baylor Scott & White will assist the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District in its efforts to immunize Texans at its vaccination hub. This collaboration will expand the hub’s capacity to serve more Texans.”

Baylor Scott & White also says that anyone who wants more information on the vaccination process to visit BSWHealth.com/COVIDVaccine