WACO, Texas – Baylor University has announced a significant milestone, as gifts and pledges to the Give Light Campaign have surpassed the initial goal of $1.1 billion.

This marks the campaign as the largest and most successful fundraising effort in the University’s 177-year history.

The Give Light Campaign was launched publicly on November 1, 2018, as a comprehensive campaign to fund the academic aspirations and infrastructure needs to support Illuminate, the University’s strategic plan to become a preeminent Christian research university.

On December 16, 2021, Baylor announced it was named a Research 1 university by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education – one of 37 private institutions to be named. The R1 classification as a doctoral university with very high research activity elevates Baylor among the nation’s top research universities – and as the preeminent Christian research university, one of the expressed purposes of the Give Light campaign.

The Give Light Campaign’s nearly 80,000 donors have given or pledged more than $1.1 billion, including:

Helping to grow Baylor’s endowment by $474 million

Providing more than $408 million to fund and create programs and establish scholarships through expendable funds

Supporting the Give Light Capital Fund, which undergirds the campus’s capital priorities and has received $233 million toward its campaign goal of $300 million

Fundraising for the priorities of Illuminate continues through the Give Light Campaign. Faculty endowment remains a priority through the Illuminate Chair Matching Program, and scholarship support continues to be a priority with emphasis on merit and need scholarships through the Hord Scholarship Challenge and the Trailblazer Scholars Program.

Baylor also continues to seek support for the Give Light Capital Fund to support capital projects like the Paul & Alejandra Foster Pavilion, the Mark & Paula Hurd Welcome Center and the Fudge Football Operations Center.

The Give Light campaign has crossed many key milestones – including a $100 million gift from Paul and Alejandra Foster to support endowed faculty chairs and capital priorities, the largest current gift in Baylor history. The University has taken significant strides forward in faculty endowment resourcing through the funding of 33 endowed faculty positions and provided transformational student support through the creation of more than 656 endowed scholarship funds. Fundraising efforts have touched the twelve schools and colleges that make up Baylor’s academic enterprise and provided significant support for the Division of Student Life and Baylor Athletics.

In its path to $1.1 billion, the University announced in May 2021 it had surpassed the $1 billion fundraising mark within the campaign, as giving to the University remained strong during the COVID-19 pandemic. Special initiatives to provide student emergency support, scholarships and programmatic funding underscored the Baylor Family’s commitment to meeting the needs of students as universities across the country struggled under the additional needs that arose in mid-March 2020 from a shift overnight to online learning and a return home for students mid-semester.

For more information about the Give Light Campaign, you can visit the Give Light website.

Source: Baylor University