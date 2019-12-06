Baylor Senior Named Finalist in Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway, Will Compete for $100K

WACO, Texas – Baylor University senior biochemistry major Andrea Gathercole, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been named a finalist for the 11th annual Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway, which takes place this weekend during the College Football Conference Championship games.

As one of 20 finalists from across the country, Gathercole will compete for the top prize of $100,000 in tuition. Finalists compete during their assigned championship game by taking the field and throwing footballs into an oversized Dr Pepper can. The finalist who makes the most into the can wins the top prize. The runner-up will walk away with $25,000.

Gathercole is scheduled to compete during the SEC Championship game between Georgia and LSU, which begins at 3 p.m. CST. The finalists, ranging from 18-24 years old, were selected based on video submissions to Dr Pepper explaining how the tuition money will help them make an impact in the world.

“Dr Pepper, with your help, I will be able to focus academically on final semesters at Baylor, volunteer as a first responder in my community and continue my research on HIV prevention,” Gathercole said in the video she submitted for the contest.

Having served as a life guard and as an emergency medical technician, Gathercole said she has worked and volunteered more than 500 hours in local hospitals in Waco and Baton Rouge.

“I have experienced first-hand the growing need for low-income families to receive adequate medical care,” she said in the video.

To date, the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway has provided college students with more than $10 million in tuition.