WACO, Texas – This Sunday was the start of a special 72 hours for students at Baylor University.

Students are gathering on Fountain Mall for 72 hours of prayer – asking that God bring revival and renewal to the campus, and to Waco.

They are also gathering at McLane Stadium each night through Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. to worship together.

This event first started when students prayed for revival for 90 straight days in the spring of 1945.