Baylor students come together after Asian American student was attacked on campus

WACO, Texas- Students at Baylor want their voices to be heard, they say enough is enough. Students came together on Tuesday afternoon after an Asian American student was verbally and physically attacked on campus. About a week ago a Baylor student was assaulted by four men near South 3rd street and Gurley Lane.

“That was a horrible event, but it continues the history of violence against Asian Americans that has gone back 150 years for as long as Asian Americans have been here,” says Baylor professor Jonathan Tran.

Joshua Myung was upset to hear that his friend was attacked for being part of the Asian community.

“I did not feel happy with the situation I did not think it would ever happen at Baylor it kind of caught me by surprise at first honestly,” says Baylor student Joshua Myung.

Nicole Ma says Tuesday evening’s demonstration was a call to action.

“I think it’s really important that we continue to help fight systemic discrimination and systemic racism, which is why this is on of the reasons why we having this demonstration,” says Baylor student Nicole Ma.

Students and faculty marched quietly around campus together to show that they’re not alone.

“Think having this space and having us talk to administration in this way and coming together all together to talk about these issues is very crucial and important,” says Ma.

As this is a hate crime, Waco and Baylor police are working to investigate the crime. The people involved will be arrested with a misdemeanor charge.