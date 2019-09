WACO, Texas – Students at Baylor University had the opportunity to chat and enjoy popsicles with police on Monday afternoon.

The Ice Pops with Cops event kicked off the National Night Out event scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the university’s Fountain Mall.

National Night Out is an annual community-building event promoting police partnerships with the community. The event is catered to the Baylor residential community to promote campus safety and crime prevention.

(Courtesy: Baylor University)

Source: Baylor University