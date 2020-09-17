Baylor students react to Spring Break cancellation

WACO, Texas – Baylor University announced Wednesday they would condense their spring semester by canceling both Spring Break and the campus holiday Dia Del Oso.

Meagan Noranbrock is a junior at Baylor who knows how important the mid-semester break can be.

“Spring Break is kind of their time to unwind and get a break, and there’s not gonna be that this year,” Noranbrock said. “I’m sure it feels like very suffocating.”

In the new schedule, students will be in class for 14 straight weeks without a break.

On their website, Baylor announced they would be adding a week to the end of their Winter Break, allowing for students to quarantine for two weeks after the holidays.

The modified semester will also cancel out Dia Del Oso (“Day of the Bear,”) a campus holiday unique to Baylor, which has given students a day off just before their final exams every year since 1932.

“All I heard about coming in was like, the Baylor Line, Homecoming, Christmas on 5th Street and Dia Del Oso, and three of those are already either very limited or gone,” freshman Ryan Moss said. “We had hope out for Dia Del Oso, but now that’s gone, too.”

The anticipation for these traditions makes canceling them even harder to take.

“The more I hear about it, the cooler it sounds,” freshman Guy Lanier said. “The more I hear about it, the more it kind of sucks that it’s getting canceled.”

The decision comes six months before Spring Break and seven months before Dia Del Oso.

“It might have been a bit too early, but then again, we have no idea what’s going on. So it’s definitely like a weird time,” Lanier said. “From my point of view, I’d like for them to wait a little longer, but then again I do understand why they had to do it.”

Others respected the conservative approach.

“I think it’s better to be safe than sorry,” Noranbrock said. “It’s not like we’re the only ones missing it. The whole world is going through this right now.”

Baylor’s spring semester will now begin on January 19.