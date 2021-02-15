Baylor students scramble for open businesses as most close

WACO, TX- Snow caused many restaurants and businesses in the Baylor area to shutdown today leaving students scrambling to find places that are still open.

“Torchy’s, Ive tried Chipotle, In and Out, McDonalds, Grub Hub said it was open but it clearly wasnt,” said Isacc Sutton, a student a Baylor.

Sutton is like dozens of Baylor students we talked to looking for open restaurants and stores to grab some last minute items to get through the wintery weather.

After trying several of his go to restaurants to no avail, he says today the everyday gas station was more than a gas station

“It was more like a beacon of hope, It was just like hallelujah. It was pretty great. Its nice to get something to eat,” said Sutton.

“I got some drinks here and some food, some chips, running low at the house. Not a lot of places are open. I heard Tiger Mart was open,” another student stated.

Keeping the doors open at the tiger mart, according to the manager, hasn’t been an easy task. he says their vendors have delayed bringing in supplies and on top of that the waters off.

“Its been very hard to keep the merchandise and whatever they need. We try to do our best right now but its been very difficult you know,” said Manuel Soto, the manager at Tiger Mart.

But he says customers today especially are showing their gratitude.

“We get here people who are thanking us for being open because some of them dont have anywhere to go eat. Most of the businesses across the street on 35 are closed but we are here for them you know,” Soto said.